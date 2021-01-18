 Skip to main content
Constitution under attack
Constitution under attack

The damage from the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol is still being calculated. Hopefully unlawful actors will be punished appropriately. Of greater concern, however, are the underlying circumstances that set the stage for this attack. Rumors, gossip and lies apparently supported by our president motivated a mob to invade the Capitol during Joint Session of Congress called to formally validate the 2020 election.

Our fellow citizens, claiming to represent the true America and figuratively wrapped in American flags, attempted to undermine the process of election specified by law.

Claiming a conspiracy or a fraud does not make those fact. Worse than having the wrong information or beliefs, however, the followers of Donald Trump tried to subvert the most important institution we have in this nation, namely the rule of law defined by the Constitution.

Those who sympathize with the recent attack on the Capitol building should recognize that those demonstrators were undermining the Constitution, not supporting it. This unprecedented violence shows that the greatest danger to our republic comes from fanatics who think they must save the nation but want to undermine constitutional process (such as the election) to do so.

John Mott

Helena

