Webster defines "authoritarian" as an adjective as "Believing in, relating to, characterized by, or enforcing unquestionable obedience to authority, as that of a dictator, rather than individual freedom of judgement and action." As a noun ,"a person who advocates, practices or enforces such obedience." That may be appropriate as a parent, but not as being demonstrated by our current president. We have the upcoming election and one can only hope that the national electorate will put Constitution before party politics and get things back (yes back!) to what the Constitution and founding fathers intended. If one doesn't understand this comment, one needs to get informed, listen up and pay attention to the facts (not loosely formed opinions). We are in a very concerning and frightful time re: the survival of our democratic republic.