Consider Tom Rolfe for county commissioner

The first Lewis and Clark County nonpartisan election gives voters a chance to look past the labels and directly at the candidates. I hope folks will take a good look at Mr. Tom Rolfe, who is running for county commissioner. His experience, temperament and good nature give him the ability to be an excellent public servant. He’s a positive guy who knows how to listen. He’s thoughtful and deliberate, but does not hesitate to make a decision. I’ve long believed that people who work in retail sales, who deal directly with the public on a day to day basis like Tom has for many years, have the potential to be good politicians. In both lines of work, at the end of the day, it’s all about the people. Please consider Tom Rolfe when you look at the candidates for county commissioner and cast your ballot for this important local office. Thanks,