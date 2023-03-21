Developer Ron Bartsch of Sussex Construction urged Helena Planning Board members on Feb. 21 to ask the city to explore opening the closed section of Le Grande Cannon Boulevard to traffic as a way to increase access to his proposed 172-unit Westside Woods subdivision.

The change would require excavating the popular Mount Helena City Park walking and biking trail to provide for a two-lane road and accommodate motorized traffic.

While I applaud the developer for exploring much-needed additional access, Le Grande is NOT the answer.

As an alternative, Save Helena Westside provided the city a feasibility study with a way to construct a new road, on property currently owned by American Storage West. The landowner has written a letter of intent to grant the easement and a desire “help make (it) happen.”

The new access would look similar to the entrance of Reeder’s Village, address many of the safety concerns, and leave the Le Grande Cannon Boulevard trail untouched.

Helena city commissioners will consider the subdivision proposal at 6 p.m. April 10 at the City County Building, Room 330.

Please share your comments at the meeting or via the city’s online comment form.

Sarah Perry,

Helena