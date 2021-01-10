 Skip to main content
Consider maintaining statewide mask mandate
Consider maintaining statewide mask mandate

Congratulations and blessings to you, Gov. Gianforte, as you assume your many responsibilities. Paramount among these is public health and safety. Now in the throes of pandemic, it is good that you plan to wear a mask. Thank you for this resolve.

Christian tradition recognizes the wisdom of the principle of subsidiarity. Indeed, any number of decisions are best made at the local level. Your choice to leave mask mandates to the discretion of the counties reflects this principle.

While principles inform decisions, they do not provide or address the contexts in which decisions are made. Our context is pandemic. While it is true that some counties are relatively free of COVID-19, a state-wide mandate for masks is necessary. Without this, one can reasonably presume that some will prefer to follow what the governor says (or does not say), rather than what a county official says.

We all love our individual freedom. Through the sacred scriptures, we know that Jesus tells us to love our neighbor as we love ourselves – and I would add, as we love our individual freedom. As a constituent, a neighbor, and a man of faith, I urge you to consider anew the possibility of a statewide mandate for masks.

Richard Francesco

Helena

