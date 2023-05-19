The League of Women Voters of the Helena Area encourages citizens to consider candidacy for the upcoming municipal elections.

The municipal election is Nov. 7. Voters in the city of Helena will select two city commissioners for full, four-year terms; one city commissioner for an unexpired two-year term and 28 members of neighborhood councils, made up of seven districts with four members each for two-year terms.

Voters in the city of East Helena will select two city council members for two-year terms.

Candidate filing period for the municipal election is open now and closes June 19 at 5 p.m. for all municipal elections candidates.

Candidate filing forms can be found at the Lewis and Clark County Elections Office or on the website.

Information about campaign regulations, campaign finance and political sign regulations available on the Lewis and Clark Elections Office website. A special thank-you to our elections office for their work well done.

Please consider participating in your community by running for office.

League of Women Voters of the Helena Area