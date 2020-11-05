 Skip to main content
Consider campaign election reforms
Consider campaign election reforms

Now that the election dust has settled, it's time to take a hard look at campaign election reform.

We need to shorten the primary election campaign season to six months, reduce the amount candidates can spend on advertising, reduce the dark money, better identify the folks who are advertising and develop a fact-check mechanism which reviews campaign advertising for untruths, distortions and misleading facts. News outlets which print, publish or broadcast false advertising should be held accountable in some way which does not interfere with our First Amendment rights.

Right now the only people who are benefiting from the (unlimited) campaign seasons are the (mostly) out-of-state folks who own our electronic media stations and newspapers and the local printers. The deluge of political advertising is tiresome and dispiriting.

And the losers are the voters, many of whom have turned off and tuned out. True democracy is at risk. And you can bet the candidates themselves would welcome the relief.

Don Larson

Seeley Lake

