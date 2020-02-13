Consider alternative to Beattie Street Trailhead plan

Our city commissioners are in the budget amendment process and city staff is asking for $900,000 to fund the Beattie Street Trailhead expansion project. Adding in the money already spent on the design plan, this project is expected to cost over one million dollars.

The proposal has been very controversial since the beginning. If it is implemented, it will cause significant disruption to the historic neighborhood and surrounding open lands. There are also issues because the process lacked transparency and adequate public notification and input. Despite many issues, this proposal has gone forward.

The Helena Citizens Council recommended last fall consideration of a low cost, low impact Beattie Street alternative trailhead plan. With more information now available about expected costs, consideration of this alternative is even more needed.

There are many other areas of need in our community where one million dollars would be better spent. Please send a letter to mayorandcommission@helenamt.gov with your thoughts on this. If you would like more information, please email friendsofbeattiestreet@gmail.com.

Michele Webster

Helena

