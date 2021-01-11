 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Conservatives showed their hand
3 comments

Conservatives showed their hand

  • 3
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Conservatives finally played their hand; they stormed the Capitol and held the country captive. I’ve been in plenty of protests; climate change, civil rights, women’s rights, workers right, animal rights. The demands were always clear. We were working to create a fairer and more just society. We used the protest to get our voices heard. Wednesday, conservatives got the attention of the nation, through an armed insurrection. I heard no voices for the oppressed, no ‘Pro-Life’ proclamations, and no religious zealots damning us to hell. They came with a false claim to "Stop the Steal," but where was the voice? The images I saw were conservatives stealing podiums, ransacking offices, destroying my property. There were even images of thugs stealing the U.S. mail. The conservatives showed their hand Wednesday and they showed what they really have – nothing.

Bill Entwistle

Helena

3 comments
2
0
0
1
3

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Republicans have two options
Letters

Republicans have two options

I, like most people, was appalled by the rioters taking over the U.S. Capitol building. Violence. All to stop a ceremonial process of counting…

Daines breaches oath of office
Letters

Daines breaches oath of office

Sen. Daines, I was dismayed that you joined U.S. senators planning to challenge the formal certification of electoral votes when Congress meet…

Remember the Oath Breakers
Letters

Remember the Oath Breakers

Remember the names, Matt Rosendale and Steve Daines, the oath breakers from Montana, who sacrificed their souls in support of overturning the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News