Conservatives finally played their hand; they stormed the Capitol and held the country captive. I’ve been in plenty of protests; climate change, civil rights, women’s rights, workers right, animal rights. The demands were always clear. We were working to create a fairer and more just society. We used the protest to get our voices heard. Wednesday, conservatives got the attention of the nation, through an armed insurrection. I heard no voices for the oppressed, no ‘Pro-Life’ proclamations, and no religious zealots damning us to hell. They came with a false claim to "Stop the Steal," but where was the voice? The images I saw were conservatives stealing podiums, ransacking offices, destroying my property. There were even images of thugs stealing the U.S. mail. The conservatives showed their hand Wednesday and they showed what they really have – nothing.