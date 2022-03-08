Consequences of rising house prices

A recent New York Times article, “The Next Affordable City is Already Too Expensive,” tells the consequences of sharply rising house prices. In it community leaders fret about housing as the key to their town’s future prosperity, while still deciding to track past developments that became the horrors driving migrants, 23% more wealthy than locals, from larger cities.

The writer concludes “It’s easier to change where we live than how we live.”

As a way for community members to gain lower rungs on the equity ladder we need to ask our City and County Commissioners to coordinate a policy for ground leasing some land to underly limited equity cooperative housing, permanently affordable for persons reliant upon our Area’s Median Income.

Offering initial three-year options to credible groups wanting to form housing cooperatives gives time to secure a preliminary architecture and engineering master plan, organize membership based on potential types of dwellings and establish project feasibility.

Members build equity in proprietary leases, resealable for more than original cost but not more than the rate of gain in Area Median Income. A member’s lease may have a market value higher than transfer price but that excess remains as affordable housing.

John Driscoll,

Helena

