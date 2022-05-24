Conrad Evarts will bring balance and transparency to Board of County Commissioners

Election season is in full swing. We can tell a lot about our candidates by who support them. Who their donors are and who volunteer on their campaigns. I grew up in Bozeman and have lived in Helena since 2005. I love it in Lewis and Clark County. I'm an ordinary citizen, working, raising children in public schools and stay engaged in political happenings more than most at the local level, while many focus their eyes and attention to national and world news. I'm writing this to encourage you to vote for serious candidates in this coming primary election on June 7. As it relates to the Lewis and Clark County Commission race, please give your vote to Conrad Evarts. I've known Conrad for several years. He's a straight shooter and he'll go to bat for you. He's one of the most hardworking men I've ever met. He's been studying the issues in our county since the pandemic lockdown which destroyed his livelihood. He knows more than the current sitting commissioners and he will being balance, humility and transparency to the Board of County Commissioners. Please make an effort to get to know all the candidates and vote responsibility.