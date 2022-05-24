 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Conrad Evarts will bring balance and transparency to Board of County Commissioners

  • 0
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Election season is in full swing. We can tell a lot about our candidates by who support them. Who their donors are and who volunteer on their campaigns. I grew up in Bozeman and have lived in Helena since 2005. I love it in Lewis and Clark County. I'm an ordinary citizen, working, raising children in public schools and stay engaged in political happenings more than most at the local level, while many focus their eyes and attention to national and world news. I'm writing this to encourage you to vote for serious candidates in this coming primary election on June 7. As it relates to the Lewis and Clark County Commission race, please give your vote to Conrad Evarts. I've known Conrad for several years. He's a straight shooter and he'll go to bat for you. He's one of the most hardworking men I've ever met. He's been studying the issues in our county since the pandemic lockdown which destroyed his livelihood. He knows more than the current sitting commissioners and he will being balance, humility and transparency to the Board of County Commissioners. Please make an effort to get to know all the candidates and vote responsibility.

People are also reading…

DeAnna Anderson,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A declining democracy

A declining democracy

We have heard the same story. Someone dies unexpectedly. Then you hear the rest of the story: warning signs which were ignored. It is obvious …

Right wing party perpetuating lies

Right wing party perpetuating lies

In some countries, an unexpected knock on the door is frightening. The police have arrived to arrest you on a scurrilous charge. In general, A…

Women have a right to privacy

Women have a right to privacy

We read the letter to the editor from Rita Charles (IR, May 13) giving men the same treatment women are getting when it comes to overturning R…

Who would you choose?

Who would you choose?

Did you know that Matt Rosendale was one of only three Representatives to vote against honoring the Capitol police for defending the Capitol o…

We must vote out the closed-minded

We must vote out the closed-minded

In stepping back and viewing current political attitudes, an alarming number of people consider government a matter of personal preference. “M…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News