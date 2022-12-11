Conrad Evarts best candidate to replace Terry Gauthier

I would like to share my preference for Terry Gauthier’s replacement in SD40. After meeting and getting to know Conrad Evarts and what he stands for, I believe that he is a the best candidate for Gauthier’s replacement. His unwavering dedication to serve the people is what we desperately need in the Legislature.

Rep. Beard appears to be jumping ship on those who elected her as their representative in HD 80 and if appointed her move will unnecessarily create two appointments to the state legislature for the next session. This move takes the power from the voters and places it in the hands of the County Commissioners. Undoubtedly, this will only create more work for the already stretched Republican volunteers.

Mr. Evarts has spent countless hours at the Capitol, as well as the County Commission meetings fighting for the small business owners when the County Public Health mandates were crushing business owners.

Bottom line, Conrad Evarts is the type of person many of us would like to see representing the SD40 district.

Stacey Gasta,

Jefferson City