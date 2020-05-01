Congress should provide student connectivity funding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a teacher, I am acutely aware of the inequalities between my students. Now, with schools closed, the challenges faced by students without home broadband access are more evident than ever.

Ensuring every student has the connectivity and technology needed to learn remotely requires an all-hands on deck effort. Many leading broadband providers already offer discounted home services for low-income families with school-aged children, and several have made these programs free during this pandemic. Educators, providers, and civic leaders need to make sure families are aware of these resources.

But broadband service alone isn’t enough; students also need a computer to learn remotely. We need public-private partnerships with hardware and tech companies to close this hardware gap.

Congress should include student connectivity funding in upcoming stimulus bills. We need a technology-neutral approach, so this funding doesn’t become a grab bag for industry lobbyists at the expense of the students. Schools, districts, and families – not lobbyists – should be the ones empowered to decide which providers and solutions work best in their areas.

Our students’ education now requires internet and computer access. I urge our Senators to work across party lines for the resources our students need to stay connected.