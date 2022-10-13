 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Congress needs to step up on health care

Like so many mothers who’ve dealt with serious birth complications, I dedicated my life to fighting for my baby the minute he took his first breath. He was born with spina bifida, one of the most common birth defects in America.

As you can imagine, insurance has been a headache for my family from day one. Hours that I could’ve spent caring for my son, I’ve spent stuck on the phone fighting with insurers about getting my child the care he needs. It’s hard to wrap my head around how broken our system is some days.

When lawmakers passed the Inflation Reduction Act, I was shocked to see they didn’t go after the bad actors who I see as profiting off of patients. Making sure insurance actually works like insurance and that middlemen aren’t swallowing up every rebate in sight is so important for working families, I couldn’t believe they left this out of the bill.

I need Congress to step up on health care and get their priorities straight. I want them to get to the root of skyrocketing health care costs for families like mine — capping out of pocket costs and going after middlemen, not passing short-term solutions.

Christine Castillo,

Helena

