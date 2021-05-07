Congratulations to Janet Armstrong and Terry Beaver

Please join me in congratulating Janet Armstrong and Terry Beaver for being elected to the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees.

While I believe I could have made positive contributions as a board member, I am confident that our children will greatly benefit from the leadership of Ms. Armstrong and Mr. Beaver. They are dedicated public servants and I have no doubt that they will be champions for the wellbeing of our students. It is both an exciting and challenging time for our Helena Public Schools as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic as well as long-term budget concerns.

I pray for continued wisdom and discernment as leaders in the district chart a path to best serve students while being good stewards of public resources.

I appreciate everyone who supported my campaign and I would like to thank everyone who participated in this election. It is a privilege to live in a community that is deeply committed to the education and future of our children.

Erik Rose

Helena

