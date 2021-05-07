 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Congratulations to Janet Armstrong and Terry Beaver
0 comments

Congratulations to Janet Armstrong and Terry Beaver

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Please join me in congratulating Janet Armstrong and Terry Beaver for being elected to the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees.

While I believe I could have made positive contributions as a board member, I am confident that our children will greatly benefit from the leadership of Ms. Armstrong and Mr. Beaver. They are dedicated public servants and I have no doubt that they will be champions for the wellbeing of our students. It is both an exciting and challenging time for our Helena Public Schools as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic as well as long-term budget concerns.

I pray for continued wisdom and discernment as leaders in the district chart a path to best serve students while being good stewards of public resources.

I appreciate everyone who supported my campaign and I would like to thank everyone who participated in this election. It is a privilege to live in a community that is deeply committed to the education and future of our children.

Erik Rose

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Call extremists what they are
Letters

Call extremists what they are

The IR described Turning Point as promoting "conservative" causes. Please stop describing religious extremist gatherings as conservative. They…

We are not a racist nation
Letters

We are not a racist nation

I am an Evangelical Christian, I am white, (with a diverse family) and am politically conservative. I love God, my family, my country, and I b…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News