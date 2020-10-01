 Skip to main content
Congratulations to Helena Symphony
Congratulations to Helena Symphony

As a fallout from a closed Civic Center, the Helena Symphony performed its first YouTube performance. While other community symphonies have shut down, ours has not. This is because our conductor, Allan R. Scott, was not a quitter, but determined and daring. If you had a smart TV, hooking up to YouTube was easy. And, if you had a good sound bar, the sound was terrific. What a treat to view the performers up close, especially seeing guest artist Ovidiu Marinescu fingering his cello. The Beethoven Seventh was also wonderfully performed. Of course, preparing and performing this Covid19-safe concert was expensive and complicated and needs strong public support. Share with me in giving the Helena Symphony our congratulations, appreciation, and support.

Tom Morrison

Helena

