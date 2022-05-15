 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Congratulations, graduates

We, the below signed members of the State-Tribal Relations Committee, the Montana Legislature's liaison with tribal governments, write to congratulate Montana high school and post-secondary graduates and their deservingly proud families. Way to go!

We extend our deep gratitude to the educators, administrators, and support staff who have contributed in countless ways over multiple years to the myriad achievements of the class of 2022. Thank you for all you do!

We also write as a reminder that the 2017 Legislature enacted Senate Bill No. 319, now codified at 2-1-315, MCA, that ensures the right of individuals to wear traditional tribal regalia at public events including award and graduation ceremonies. This law is part of strengthening the state's commitment in its educational goals to the preservation of Indian cultural integrity under Article X, Section 1(2) of the Montana Constitution.

Congratulations again, graduates!

Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, chair; Sen. Jason Small, vice chair; Sen. Susan Webber; Sen. Mike Fox; Rep. Frank Smith; Rep. Sharon Stewart Peregoy

