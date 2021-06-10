Congratulations, and thank you, Nelson Seeley

On June 4, Helena’s outstanding model citizen and leader, Nelson Seeley turned l00 years young. Nelson has been an example of dedicated support and development of Helena since his arrival to manage the Internal Revenue Service Office. A lifelong friend of my parents, Clark and Mary, and too many others to count, Nelson and his wife, Eve, have been symbolic of the generous spirit which makes Helena a great small town!

Over his career Nelson, with the support, love and partnership with Eve, has donated thousands of hours of time and untold amounts of his hard-earned treasure to build and make Helena better. Countless charitable organizations have been recipients of the Nelsons' largesse.

Nelson initiated the Helena Ambassador Redcoat group which has served the community for decades. This group is a vibrant, ongoing example of the legacy established by Nelson.

Those close to Nelson, like Carroll companion Jerry Loendorf and poker buddy John Perros, have witnessed firsthand the mental sharpness, exceeding thoughtfulness, kindness and competency of this good man.

So congratulations Nelson and thank you for all you have done. May your future years be rich in love, friendship and good health.

Rick Pyfer

Helena

