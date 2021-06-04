 Skip to main content
Confirm Tracy Stone-Manning as BLM director
Confirm Tracy Stone-Manning as BLM director

The nomination of Montana’s own Tracy Stone-Manning to lead the Bureau of Land Management is a tremendous honor for our state. As a Montana resident, mother and lover of the outdoors, I am proud to support Tracy. Her decades of work at Montana DEQ, the Clark Fork Coalition and The National Wildlife Federation have made our lovely state an even better place.

Like Tracy, I love our public lands. As a hiker, I know how important each step of the journey is, and there are a lot of things that can send you back to the car. On her own career path, Tracy often listened to people like me, but she also weighed the input of others who represented interests far different than mine. She could have been knocked off the track a hundred times, but she always made the right decisions and kept us all on the trail with her.

Besides hiking, I am a Montana mom who cares about making a difference and leaving a legacy for our youngest citizens so that they can continue to enjoy the places we hold dear. Confirming Tracy for BLM director is a win for us all.

Erin Schattauer

Helena

