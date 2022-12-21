 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Independent Record is partnering with Mountain Health CO-OP who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Confidence in upcoming Legislature

  • 0

Our leaders in Helena are very capable and I believe will do a very good job. Although new to the Legislature, I am familiar with leaders and leadership. On both sides of the aisle, I find good and very capable people in the Legislature. I have a strong note of confidence in the (upcoming) president of the Montana Senate, Sen. Jason Ellsworth, and speaker of the Montana House of Representatives, Rep. Matt Regier. I find great value in setting people up for success and accentuating the positive, the good and the anticipation of a very productive Montana 68th Legislature.

Mike Yakawich

Billings

0 Comments
0
3
0
0
1

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

And then they will come for you

And then they will come for you

We are watching citizens being marginalized. Trans people. Gay people, queer people. Immigrants. Non-Christian people. Should we let those in power, these quasi-fascists, act against these citizens, these human beings without objection, without protest?

Communism is ...

Communism is ...

Communism looks like Trump’s Republican Party, which is not good for the people.

Save the Montana Consumer Counsel

Save the Montana Consumer Counsel

Per the news article, “Legislators Attempting to Muzzle State Consumer Advocate,” the proposed rule requiring the Montana Consumer Counsel to …

Women would be better leaders

Women would be better leaders

One wonders why female political candidates in Montana cannot seem to win in statewide races, despite their stellar and, in most cases, superior qualifications to hold public office.

Saving consumers at the market

Saving consumers at the market

Earlier this year, Tester secured nearly $8 million for 30 small businesses in the state to process meat locally as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Things to come

Things to come

Hunter Biden’s laptop, Democratic pedo rings, Jewish space lasers, and oh, did I mention Hunter Biden’s laptop?

Republicans supporting an unconstitutional agenda

Republicans supporting an unconstitutional agenda

The 2021 Legislature passed a few initiatives that the courts determined were unconstitutional. In response, several Republicans are proposing constitutional amendments to accommodate those initiatives. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News