Confidence in upcoming Legislature

Our leaders in Helena are very capable and I believe will do a very good job. Although new to the Legislature, I am familiar with leaders and leadership. On both sides of the aisle, I find good and very capable people in the Legislature. I have a strong note of confidence in the (upcoming) president of the Montana Senate, Sen. Jason Ellsworth, and speaker of the Montana House of Representatives, Rep. Matt Regier. I find great value in setting people up for success and accentuating the positive, the good and the anticipation of a very productive Montana 68th Legislature.