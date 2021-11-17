Condemning undemocratic and superficial flag waving

The IR and other letters to the editor have suggested we all talk nicey nice about the huge issues swirling about. The reality is that Republicans are condemning, chastising, name calling, and too often cruel of tongue. The Democrats have their moments, but they are less verbally abusive. But the bigger point is the obtuse and blatant disregard for common sense. Masks save lives. Vaccinations really save lives. Science is correct. Whining about independence, free choice-making, and individual rights regarding the mandates is totally missing the picture, the need, and good health procedures. The GOP crowd and recent rally people are wrong.

My 5-year-old grandson wears a mask every day and has for well over a year in Denver (where the vaccination rate is approximately 75%) without batting an eye. So, all you folks resisting moral compassion for the health of others and demanding this individual right plea, do your homework, get a conscience, and hunker down so the “unmasked and unvaccinated pandemic” can be diminished. The cry of yours about freedom, this God Bless America crutch stuff, and exercising your “democracy rights” to not abide by the logic and moral code of caring for fellow citizen health is nonsense.

And while you’re at it about getting it right with the public’s health, stop wasting our time with this election fraud lying/re-auditing elections racism; and, you men, get off the abortion wagoneering agenda about the law and reality. It is ultimately none of your business, and lives being taken by the avoidable pandemic health ignoring make the insidious Roe v. Wade existence dismantling and pro-life stand pale in terms of life, good health care decisions, and freedom rattling. The Gianforte, Jacobsen, Arntzen cast of characters promoting all of the above is an assault on any kind of intelligence and morally discounting. With respect, then, to sweet talk being suggested, my take is matter-of-fact, honest condemnation of undemocratic, superficial flag waving, and blanket rejection of science and acceptance of the set or moral ethics that democracy underscores -- not the alleged protesting of people oxymoronically demanding freedom.

Jim Seymour

Helena

