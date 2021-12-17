 Skip to main content
Concerns of superintendents should be taken seriously

So, let me get this right. Twelve superintendents express specific concerns about what appear to be factual elements under the leadership of the Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, and her defenders rather than address the concerns of these superintendents dismiss them as being "politically driven"?

And highlighted among the listed defenders of Arntzen are 21 state legislators who all just happen to be from the same political party? Kind of comical isn't it?

I've never been a member of either party, and I would like to see the concerns of those dozen superintendents treated with more respect and consideration than this dysfunctional tired old strategy of deflecting with a claim that the concerns are politically motivated.

Craig Wright

Helena

