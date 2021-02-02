Concerning crossbows during archery season

Crossbows are an effective weapon having more similarities with a rifle than a bow.

Several states that have allowed crossbow use by those with disabilities during archery seasons now allow their unrestricted use. Montanans are an independent thinking bunch so when Montana’s bowhunters saw how crossbow use was playing out in other states they opted for another solution.

To prevent the effective crossbow from getting a toe hold in Montana’s archery season, close to 20 years ago the Montana Bowhunters Association (MBA) worked with FWP and Access Montana to develop a permit that allows an individual to modify legal archery equipment to accommodate an individual's unique disability.

Since that time the Permit To Modify Archery Equipment (PTMAE) has gained wide acceptance by bowhunters with disabilities. MBA has and continues to help with those adoptions including designs and costs.

Montana’s cherished archery season is predicated on the principal of “Fair Chase” when antelope and bull elk are vulnerable to hunters. Only archery equipment can be used during this early season because it is not as effective as a rifle or crossbow.

There is just no reason to allow crossbow use during Montana’s nationally renowned Archery Only Season.