Concerned with vaccination reservation system

I'm 79 years old and my wife is 78. I went to the COVID-19 vaccination reservation site to schedule our vaccinations. I opened the event reservation page at 8:50 a.m. and waited until the countdown until 9 a.m. went from "One Minute" to available and pressed enter. Every appointment for both Tuesday and Wednesday showed "Sold Out." I can only conclude that someone is cheating. I don't see how its possible to sell out 900 tickets in less than one second. Shame on all of you who ever you are.