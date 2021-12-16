 Skip to main content
Concerned with trapping along Forest Service roads

I live along a well traveled, popular Forest Service road. Imagine my surprise to find a very recently posted TRAPS warning sign as I walked along with my dogs. The area by the traps warning sign is near a campground and picnic area, and is used by Christmas tree cutters, fire wood cutters, partiers, hikers, cross-country skiers, and a rancher rounding up stray cattle, all of whom tend to have dogs with them. This trapper couldn’t have picked a better place to trap dogs.

Trappers: just because you can trap and bait just about anywhere on public land, doesn’t mean you should. This irresponsible action by some is exactly why trappers continue to earn a bad rap.

Joane Bayer

Canyon Creek

