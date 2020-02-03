Concerned by proposed gravel pit

There are multiple concerns as to the damage that will be caused including a danger within a 3 mile radius to those with medical problems from the dust created, contamination of wells during high water, danger to children in the immediate area and to livestock and small animals. This pit would also create a breeding ground for mosquitoes carrying deadly diseases.

DEQ forms and a letter were sent out for residents who wished to have a public meeting to those within a half mile radius. These forms were not sent out by DEQ but by Mr. Smith. Only a portion of the residents received those forms and letters. This gravel pit involves more residents than those within a half mile radius. If you live within a 3 mile radius, you are at just as much risk as the rest of us. PLEASE attend the public meeting on Feb. 12, 5 pm to 9 pm at Helena Middle School and voice your concerns.