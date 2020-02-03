Concerned by proposed gravel pit

Kim Smith, Valley Sand and Gravel, has filed for a permit with the Department of Environmental Quality Bureau. This permit would allow him to open a gravel pit in a largely residential area (McHugh Lane, Mill Rd, Rhonda Rd) and in a designated flood plain.
There are multiple concerns as to the damage that will be caused including a danger within a 3 mile radius to those with medical problems from the dust created, contamination of wells during high water, danger to children in the immediate area and to livestock and small animals. This pit would also create a breeding ground for mosquitoes carrying deadly diseases.
DEQ forms and a letter were sent out for residents who wished to have a public meeting to those within a half mile radius. These forms were not sent out by DEQ but by Mr. Smith. Only a portion of the residents received those forms and letters. This gravel pit involves more residents than those within a half mile radius. If you live within a 3 mile radius, you are at just as much risk as the rest of us. PLEASE attend the public meeting on Feb. 12, 5 pm to 9 pm at Helena Middle School and voice your concerns.
Margaret Baertsch
Helena