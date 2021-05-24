Concerned by lead levels in school water samples

I was dismayed to read that the lead levels in two schools exceeded acceptable levels. One of the schools was in the city limits.

We recently received a study about the state of the water system in our city. I personally have presented information to the city commission about the state of the sewer lines.

A notable response from the article about the water study is that we can now explore grants from the state or federal agencies. Of course, in Montana we have missed the boat for the 2023 biennium.

In Montana we purposely lag behind the problems the rest of the nation encounters. This, many times affords us with better solutions. Unfortunately, we lag behind with the implementation of innovative solutions.

Could we possibly pursue alternatives for the financing of our aging infrastructure beyond waiting in line with every other city/county in the state of Montana?

Edward Kerins

Helena

