Concerned by Dr. Weiner's departure

I have been a patient of Dr. Tom Weiner since February 2005. I, like many others, am concerned about his abrupt departure from St. Peter’s Hospital. Throughout the past 15 1/2 years, I have found Dr. Weiner to be an exceptional physician. He is extremely knowledgeable, thorough and compassionate. He takes phone calls day or night. He makes rounds at the hospital twice a day to see his patients. His staff is excellent and professional, making everyone feel at ease. His billing department is outstanding. I have NEVER had a problem with my bill in the cancer treatment center, whereas, I CONSTANTLY have problems with my bill from the St. Peter’s Health billing center. There is no comparison!
As a community hospital, I would hope you will consider what’s best for the entire community and our health care needs. Oncology can be a very stressful field, but Dr. Weiner has earned the confidence of this community and we feel comfortable turning to him during our most vulnerable time of need. Please don’t take that away from us. We certainly hope that you will reinstate him to the St. Peter’s Oncology Department. The entire community deserves nothing less.
Gigi Moy
Helena
