Concerned by Dr. Weiner's departure

I have been a patient of Dr. Tom Weiner since February 2005. I, like many others, am concerned about his abrupt departure from St. Peter’s Hospital. Throughout the past 15 1/2 years, I have found Dr. Weiner to be an exceptional physician. He is extremely knowledgeable, thorough and compassionate. He takes phone calls day or night. He makes rounds at the hospital twice a day to see his patients. His staff is excellent and professional, making everyone feel at ease. His billing department is outstanding. I have NEVER had a problem with my bill in the cancer treatment center, whereas, I CONSTANTLY have problems with my bill from the St. Peter’s Health billing center. There is no comparison!