I read the guest editorial by Robert Saldin and David Parker stating that Sen. Daines should resign because of the riots in Washington, D.C.

I don’t remember these two saying anything when Antifa and Black Lives Matter were rioting, looting and destroying property in Minneapolis, Portland and other cities. Sure looks like a double standard to me.

To think that these two are professors in the university system and are teaching our young people. Maybe these two should resign.

Floran Higgins

Helena

Love 9 Funny 6 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1