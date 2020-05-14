Concerned by county commission candidate's comments

I am concerned that county commission candidate Mike Fasbender would not implement the 2015 growth policy update for the Helena Valley based on his comments at the recent forum. As a former member of the city/county consolidated planning board, I know that document was based on careful research and abundant public participation. It is focused on five key issues in this county: roads, water availability, water pollution, wildfire and flooding. Creation of new lots should be limited in areas without adequate roads, a reliable water supply, and soils that can safely handle septic discharges. New lots should be restricted in areas with a high risk of wildfire and flooding. The growth lays out several potential approaches to address these issues, including zoning. This is long overdue and it is essential that the commission act in the public interest rather than that of land speculators and subdividers such as Mr. Fasbender.