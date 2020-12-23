Concerned about legislative session

Lately, I have read a lot of letters to the editor voicing their disappointment, disbelief and disgust with the vote of the 2021 Legislative Rules Committee to disregard any precautions concerning the COVID-19 pandemic. There is justified concern about this legislative session acting as a super spreader while in Helena.

Perhaps we should be more concerned however, with the fact that these legislators who lack the judgment to at least wear a mask to protect those around them, will be passing laws which we will be required to follow dealing with significant aspects of life in Montana, such as health care, taxes, commerce and social needs. Our state could end up on a respirator!