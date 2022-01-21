Concerned about dangerous drivers

Recently I witnessed three different passenger vehicles running red lights in Helena. Two of them made illegal left turns against a red light on Custer Avenue from Washington Avenue northbound. If not for my vigilance and safe driving habits I would have been involved in a head on crash as I had the green traveling south.

Driving habits have taken a sharp and dangerous turn in Helena and across the state. Speeding through school zones, running stop signs and red lights. Tailgating, weaving in and out of traffic while speeding.

This trend contributes to higher collision rates and increased severity in crashes. Along with greater numbers of injuries and deaths.

They also increase insurance rates. Everyone pays more because of these reckless drivers.

Sometime soon there's bound to be a tragedy that could've been easily avoided if we all follow the traffic laws as written.

Please include this letter. I'm afraid some innocent is going to get hurt or killed if we don't slow down to the speed limit, obey the signs and paint markings, and be good citizens.

Roger Schultz

Helena

