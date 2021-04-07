 Skip to main content
Compassionate service from local medical providers
Compassionate service from local medical providers

At this time when so many things seem not quite right in the world we found something that was very uplifting over the Easter weekend. My husband was taken to the Billings Clinic, Townsend and diagnosed with a stroke, and from there was rushed by ambulance to St. Pete's hospital in Helena where he has been for the last several days. The service both these institutions and the ambulance exhibited was exemplary. Because it was a holiday weekend, we could have seen at least one person with a scowl on their face for having to work, but at no time were bad manners exhibited. Those persons who attended him were professionals with kind, compassionate and caring attitudes. Thank you for a job well done and for making what would have been a totally disastrous weekend for us, not quite so bad.

John and Sharon Borer

Townsend

