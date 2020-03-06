Community should work with gravel pit developer

Having known Kim Smith and the Smith family for a number of years I take exception to the categorization of him as a “predatory entrepreneur.” Kim has worked hard for many years to build successful businesses that support his family and a significant number of employees. He has always been an ardent supporter of community causes, and I have always found him to be a fair and reasonable businessman. Rather than exploiting a loophole as Mr. Butler suggests, Kim is merely attempting to play by the rules as they currently exist. When you consider the purchase a parcel of rural land next to a large parcel of undeveloped land, it’s your responsibility to do your due diligence as to what kind of neighbor you might end up with based on the zoning as it exists at the time of purchase. Given the limitations presented by the Smith parcel, a gravel pit might be the highest and best use of that piece of land. Gravel pits have a limited life, so if approved by DEQ, maybe a more productive approach would be for the community to work with Kim to address operational concerns, and options for the land once operations are complete.