Communist propaganda from a college professor

In response to Dr. Ray's editorial. This article plays well into the identity politics of the progressive left. He just could not resist referring to Trump. In fact, he groups Trump with Hitler. Really, associate Trump with Hitler, what are the metrics for that one. I cannot understand why, as a college professor, he thinks that anyone not voting for the Democratic Party is a Trump supporter. There are many people between Trump and the Democratic party. A perfect example of playing identity politics by a college professor. It is not fear that drives people toward Trump, it's what drives them away from the Democratic Party.