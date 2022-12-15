Communism is ...

In response to Charlie P. Hull Jr. letter of Dec. 8.

Communism is destroying the environment for the people.

Communism is letting farmers poison themselves and others with unsafe chemicals for the good of the people.

Communism is having only one religion for the good of the people.

Communism is throwing out the results of a free and fair election for the good of the people.

Communism is using violence to stay in power for the good of the people.

Communism is getting rid of the Constitution of the United States of America for the good of the people.

Communism is bigotry and hate for the good of the people.

Communism looks like Trump’s Republican Party, which is not good for the people.

Doug Purcell,

Townsend