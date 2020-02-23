Commit to clean energy
Commit to clean energy

I write to urge the city of Helena to commit to the Clean Electricity Resolution, which basically moves our wonderful community to 100% clean electrical sourcing over the course of ten years. As other cities, Missoula and Bozeman in particular, are making similar commitments, it makes sense for Helena to also participate.

Many cities have already achieved this goal, with Aspen, Colorado, and Kodiak Island, Alaska, being two examples. Hundreds of others are making commitments as we would, such as Spokane, Boise and Salt Lake City.

The statistics are promising, with renewable energy being less expensive and capable of generating more jobs per unit of energy delivered than fossil fuels. More, making a commitment to the shift inspires change for a positive future, most especially for our children.

Clean electricity is the very least that we can do to lower our carbon emissions, thus I urge city commissioners to support this resolution.

Respectfully,

Heidi Harting-Rex

Helena

