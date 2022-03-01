Karl Marx hated Democratic Socialists, like Bernie Sanders and Alex Ocasio-Cortez. Too timid, Marx concluded. All passionate over eight-hour workdays, living wages, paid family leave, but constitutionally incapable of demolishing the status quo. Social Democrats preferred munching at the edges within existing systems of political economy to forcing fundamental socioeconomic rebirth.

I mention this because Steve Daines linked Steve Bullock to the Viet Cong via notorious communist sympathizer Jane Fonda. In 1972, the onetime Hollywood sex kitten, now 84, displayed bad taste by praising America’s nominal enemies in Southeast Asia. The rabid right never forgot, despite "Agnes of God."

Sen. Daines’ 2020 campaign flooded mailboxes with adverts that wedded 1980s extremism with the nastiness of Sarah Palin screeching, “Barack Obama pals around with terrorists.” To paraphrase: "Hanoi Jane" Fonda befriended communists. Forty-eight years later, she supports Steve Bullock. Ergo, Bullock is a comsymp. Embarrassing, but “Hanoi Jane” helped convince enough voters that a popular, two-term Democratic governor was “wrong for Montana.”

I couldn't recollect the last law authored by an elected anybody to nationalize railroads, war plants, banks, oil wells, cotton plantations, Facebook. Drew a blank on bills that cede ownership of major industries to organized labor. Or, worse, carve up Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and distribute equal parcels to First Peoples.

Can’t with a straight face call business as usual in business and government socialism, because it isn’t socialism. Radical leftist liberalism in 21st century America consists of Adam Smith laissez-faire orthodoxy leavened with extra rules, standards across 50 states and partial costs covered by Uncle Sam.

Calling this program socialist or that political opponent Marxist is the height of irresponsibility and tragic misreading of political, economic and labor history. Of more urgent concern, commie-shaming is naked fascismo. When influencers shout with increasing intensity and recklessness that a democracy is becoming a communist regime, bloodshed invariably follows. Armed insurrectionists on Jan. 6 senselessly screamed "commie, commie, commie" while battling Capitol protectors. “Go to China, commie” has become a frequent refrain at rightist rallies.

Labeling what China does communism is an insult to Wobblies and Dust Bowl reds, comrade.

Craig Schmidt

Anaconda

