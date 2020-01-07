Life is something everyone reading this has. Where did it begin? Many of us wonder, many of us trust it is from God, and most of us can agree that it is sacred. I’d like to write briefly of what this means to me and invite you to come pray for life.
Life begins at conception. But along the way there are many temptations to end this life. There are so many pressures for young parents to stop what has started and "wait until they are ready." Let me tell you, you are never ready to be a parent. This is a process, not a moment. And it is amazing, scary, and the most beautiful thing you have ever done.
Come pray with us to end abortion this spring. Join me at the March for Life 2020 Montana, taking place at the Montana State Capitol Jan. 18, 2020, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.. We will be joining hundreds of people from around Montana praying for a better way, healing for those who suffer, and support for each other in love and loss. My hope is that one of you reading this will join me. See you there.
Sandy Holland
Helena
Sandy, you are certainly free to believe whatever you want but in this country we don't want your beliefs shoved down our throats, particularly by using our civil laws to do so.
If you really want to eliminate abortion, why not first convince your fellow religious to stop having them? 2/3 of abortions are obtained by women who self-identify as "Christian." Convince them to stop having them and then come back and discuss the issue with the rest of us.
