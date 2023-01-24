Columnist’s dishonest claims

In an IR op-ed (Jan. 20), former Montana legislator Cary Smith presents the standard corporate and Republican position: keep the IRS underfunded, understaffed and underequipped so that it remains incapable of pursuing tax cheats among corporations and the wealthy, and therefore must concentrate on rank-and-file taxpayers.

This disgraceful goal is accompanied by an intellectually dishonest claim that strengthening the IRS would result only in government tyranny foisted upon the average taxpayer.

My guess is that when Mr. Smith went to Helena he sat on the Republican side of the aisle.

The argument Smith presents is on the same level as those annoying television commercials by national tax firms that paint the IRS as jack-booted thugs on their way to knock on your door and drag you off to a dungeon for a pittance of tax default.

The purpose of the Biden proposal is to arm the IRS to contend with the armies of lawyers and tax accountants who represent wealthy and corporate tax cheats, NOT to intimidate the average taxpayer. Republicans in Congress know this, but they camouflage the intention of their opposition in the standard-issue language with which Smith amuses — or alarms — us.

Republican politicians know from whence their campaign money comes.

