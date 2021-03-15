 Skip to main content
Columnist wrong to name hate groups
I hope you will convey a thought to Stephen Brehe in connection with his column, "Hate groups have invaded Christianity." His position on naming hate groups is in itself the most hateful thing I have seen years. Obviously, the man has never met the people in question. Most are quite benign. It is wrong to malign any group without knowing about the people. In fact, among people of faith, we have the responsibility to minister to people we question. Yes; A few are downright racist. But by lying about them we only make things worse. The key mandate is to understand and talk with them directly. Never lie!

Jack Wiegman

Missoula

