Columnist suffers from Trump derangement syndrome

Apparently the Independent Record has some form of agreement or a contract with the Washington Post to use Washington Post columnists’ articles on a regular basis on their opinion page. It is well understood that the Washington Post is a liberal newspaper and provides left-leaning opinion most of the time, which is fine, and can be worthy of consideration. I usually find articles written by local and Montana writers as more pertinent, applicable and honest, at least for me. What I do not understand is the IR regularly using articles written by the Post’s Dana Milbank, who, without any question, suffers from a very serious unrelenting case of Trump derangement syndrome, when they have so many other sane sources to pick from. I think your opinion page would benefit from the exclusion of Milbank’s rantings. Mallard Fillmore adds more wisdom to the Opinion page than Milbank ever has.