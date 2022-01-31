 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Columnist suffers from Trump derangement syndrome

  • 0
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Apparently the Independent Record has some form of agreement or a contract with the Washington Post to use Washington Post columnists’ articles on a regular basis on their opinion page. It is well understood that the Washington Post is a liberal newspaper and provides left-leaning opinion most of the time, which is fine, and can be worthy of consideration. I usually find articles written by local and Montana writers as more pertinent, applicable and honest, at least for me. What I do not understand is the IR regularly using articles written by the Post’s Dana Milbank, who, without any question, suffers from a very serious unrelenting case of Trump derangement syndrome, when they have so many other sane sources to pick from. I think your opinion page would benefit from the exclusion of Milbank’s rantings. Mallard Fillmore adds more wisdom to the Opinion page than Milbank ever has.

Aavo Taaler

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
1
0
3

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Let's send Zinke back to Washington

Let's send Zinke back to Washington

Only one candidate running for the new “western” congressional district has the gravitas, background and bona fides to get things done in Wash…

What has happened to America?

What has happened to America?

What has happened to America? The lies have become the truth and the truth doesn't seem to matter. One year has passed from the Jan. 6 insurre…

Wash your hands

Wash your hands

COVID-19 and other illnesses aren’t going anywhere. We, as a community, need to find ways to limit the impact they have on our community. One …

Sen. Daines lacks credibility

Sen. Daines lacks credibility

In response to Sen. Daines' column in the newspaper of Jan. 21, 2022, I have but one question: Does he not watch the news? He chose to vote "n…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News