Columnist intelligently refutes the lies

Aavo Taaler’s letter to the editor in the 1/31 IR states that he thinks the editorial page would be better off without Dana Milbank’s “rantings.” I would be very disappointed if the IR should drop Milbank and thoroughly enjoy those “rants” and look forward to them. Milbank intelligently refutes the lies that the Trumplicans promote. As for Trump Derangement Syndrome, I believe that is mistakenly attributed. It is more rightly applied to those who believe in his outrageous falsehoods.