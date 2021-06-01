Columnist creates political division

Mr. Cotton’s May 23rd editorial created political division while attempting to sound bipartisan. Mr. Cotton uses the emotionally charged “socialism” adjective when describing Democrats, however uses the more benign “conservative” adjective when referring to Republicans.

If Mr. Cotton wants to be equally biased, use the socialists and fascists labels. I have a bipartisan solution, just refer to them as Republican and Democrat. I question Mr. Cotton’s bipartisan motives as his word choices convey his inherent biases. WORDS MATTER!

The IR editorial board does thumbs up and thumbs down. I appreciate the community improvement effort. Editorials like Mr. Cotton’s create division. Pain relievers removed cotton from bottles as it was a costly nuisance – It’s time for the IR editorial board to remove Cotton from their pages for the same reason.

Mr. Cotton owes an apology to the community of Missoula for his misuse of the label “socialists” in an attempt to disparage the people of Missoula. More importantly he owes an apology to all Republicans for squandering a bipartisan opportunity.

Additionally I suggest Mr. Cotton crack open some Government 101 texts and study the meaning of “socialist” and further his understanding of “socialism” before applying emotionally charged labels.