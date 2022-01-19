Columnist attacking representative democracy

Ah, Kendall Cotton. Predictable as a stopped clock without the advantage of being right twice a day. If he weren’t so busy hacking up the latest hairball of right-wing buzzwords and analyzed what he was saying, he’d realize his latest screed was actually an attack on representative democracy. If you take his template “The hard truth for Montana ____ is that little stands in the way of _____ implementing whatever policies they deem fit” and insert “voters” and “the Legislature” it still holds true.

That’s the way the system works. We elect both school boards and legislators and delegate to them, despite not always getting exactly what we want. Of course, when you’ve got a party in thrall to a resentful would-be dictator, it’s not surprising they miss some of these subtleties.

Elsewhere in the country, the same kind of pitchfork- and torch-bearing mobs he and his ilk are stirring up with invented indignities like CRT are busy banning books by Black authors and firing school principals who have the gall to say we need to teach kids real history rather than a literally white-washed version.

I guess nowadays you can justify anything if you call it freedom.

Ross Nelson

Helena

