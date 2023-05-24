To publish a letter, the IR says it cannot be “defamatory, in poor taste, contain significant inaccuracies,” but that apparently does not apply to its guest columns.

In Tom Rasmussen’s column (May 22) he is allowed to defend against “fact checkers” of his subject by calling them “disinformation gurus” and stating that: “Anyone with an objective viewpoint knows that fact checkers are always from the establishment government voices who are simply puppets for the powerful special interest forces controlling them, the global elite and their agenda of control.”

Defamatory? Check. In poor taste? Check. Significantly inaccurate? Logically so, and with many concrete examples to draw on.

I wrote the guest column that in part checked and corrected some of his mistaken “facts” in his prior guest column.

Except as a faithful voter, I have no tie past or present to the government — not even at the level of being a member of a political party. I have no tie to anyone’s version of “special interest,” and my closest tie to the global elite is being a middle-class citizen of the United States.

I also am no longer a subscriber or contributor to the IR and its rising emulation of Fox News.

Craig Wright,

Helena