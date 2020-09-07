Column motivating vote for Romano

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I found Joe Dooling’s Guest View (Aug. 2&) piece in the Independent Record to be running on the energy of fear, criticism and complete insensitivity.

I worked multiple years with Eric Lehman helping students with disabilities succeed. I know his passion and his compassion, as well as his hard work to see that students achieved goals and left school each day feeling successful.

In the real world, good people struggle sometimes, but they never stop being good people. In Mr. Dooling’s cruel version of the world, however, people who struggle with substance abuse are unredeemable, and their spouses are guilty by association.

Mr. Dooling, no woman or wife is deemed unfit to perform a job simply because of whom she is married to. The last I checked there is no IV tube connecting husband and wife making their every action united by blood as one. I think your views are misguided at best and misogynistic at the least.

After reading Dooling’s opinion, I am even more motivated to vote for Melissa Romano for Superintendent of Public Instruction. She is a person who believes every Montanan has a right to a first rate, world-class education and she will work towards that goal.

Anna Wirth Furshong

Helena

