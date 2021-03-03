Column misrepresented the cost of local government taxes

Kendall Cotton and his Frontier Institute clearly operate in a fact free environment. In his Sunday editorial, he asserts that property taxes are too high because local governments are irresponsibly taxing and spending too much. This totally misrepresents the relative impact of local government on property taxes and I would encourage the reader to do their own fact-checking.

Take your property tax statement and highlight those line items that reflect local government taxes. These would be the general fund, law enforcement, fire, streets, parks and any local improvement districts. Sum them up and compare this to your total property tax bill.

When you’ve seen with your own eyes, the small percentage of your property tax bill that actually goes to local government, I hope you’ll consider the your monthly cost for law enforcement, fire protection, streets, parks, solid waste and other services, and ask yourself if you’re getting a good deal. I think you’ll conclude as I have that you are.

This is but one of the bucketful of misrepresentations of this irresponsible piece, and it deserves some further fact-checking and reporting by the IR.

John Rundquist

Helena

