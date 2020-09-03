Column espoused dangerous narrative

No woman’s qualifications should be questioned in response to the crimes of their spouse. I am sure that Mr. Dooling did not question (senate president) Scott Sales qualifications when his wife admitted to embezzlement from her own mother. Also, what right do any of us have to assume that Ms. Romano sat at home and did nothing. Drug addiction and recovery is a complicated beast. If Dooling did his homework on the subject of substance abuse, he would know that rarely does a family member have control over if or when their loved one chooses to get help.