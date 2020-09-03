Column espoused dangerous narrative

I am very disappointed that the IR chose to publish Joe Dooling’s guest view on Aug. 27.
No woman’s qualifications should be questioned in response to the crimes of their spouse. I am sure that Mr. Dooling did not question (senate president) Scott Sales qualifications when his wife admitted to embezzlement from her own mother. Also, what right do any of us have to assume that Ms. Romano sat at home and did nothing. Drug addiction and recovery is a complicated beast. If Dooling did his homework on the subject of substance abuse, he would know that rarely does a family member have control over if or when their loved one chooses to get help.
Mr. Dooling’s inability to put into play Romano’s achievements as an educator and champion of children is a disservice to our communities, our children and our education system.
In the future the IR should think twice about publishing narratives that misrepresent the role of women in their homes and comments that lead to gross misunderstandings of substance abuse and the role that loved ones have over the illness. It provides a dangerous narrative that can lead to the breakdown of hope, healing, recovery and reconciliation.
Beth Barry
Helena
