Collaborate so all benefit

The issue relative to proceeding with Westside Woods is the impact of the proposed density upon infrastructure, safety, and the quality of life in the existing neighborhoods. Related to density is the developer’s return on investment which is predicated upon the price points for the residential units. It would seem that the density could be reduced to mitigate the adverse impacts while still providing the developer a reasonable return on investment by adjusting the price points appropriately. Given the acumen of the various professionals and interested parties, perhaps a collaborative effort should be initiated to determine a viable equilibrium that will gain approval to proceed. This will allow all involved to benefit from a welcomed addition to our Helena community.